New York: July 17, 2017

FROM: Senegalese Political Opponents and Civil Society

TO: U.S Senators, Congressmen / Congresswomen, Governors, Mayors, Police Chiefs, City Council Members, Assembly Men and Assembly Women

RE: Looming Political Tensions in Senegal and its Diaspora

Dear Sir / Madame,

People in Senegal and the Diaspora are very concerned with the handling of their electoral process and the rule of law by the current regime that has yet to deliver all its elections promises to voters who put them in charge following a landslide victory in the 2012 presidential race.

The country is heading to its 28th legislature race with 15 seats reserved to the Senegalese diaspora spread throughout the five continents. There are many coalitions formed by political parties and independent candidates in the race for 165 seat at the National Assembly of Senegal. The legislative campaign started July 9th, 2017 and the ballot is set for July 30th, 2017 in Senegal and its Diaspora.

But the electoral process is rigged from the start. There is widespread manipulation in the run up to the elections. President Macky Sall has jailed his main opponent Khalifa Sall, Mayor of Dakar, and exiled Karim Wade, former Minister of the late government of Senegal. Both major contenders and potential threats to his seat in the 2019 presidential race. Mounting political tension is putting people on edge ahead of the upcoming ballot.

In addition the Minister of Interior, a pro Macky Sall, is maneuvering to disqualify regularly registered voters from exercising their constitutional duties by holding their voter I.D cards without justification or purging them from the national electoral registry. There is sufficient proof to believe the upcoming elections are wrought with fraud which could lead to pre electoral tensions and post electoral violence in the major U.S. cities. Recently violence erupted between representatives of opposition parties and pro Macky Sall groups in Paris and Montreal during the withdrawal of voter I.D cards. Many who deem unjustifiable the retention of their voter I.D cards went berserk and scuffled with pro Macky Sall goons. The average citizen believes the objective of this maneuvering is discouraging people to stay home and abstain from voting so they can tip the ballot outcome in their favor and keep having the majority at the National Assembly.

Moreover, the President is dilapidating the oil and gas reserves found in the country. He is issuing exploration licenses and operation contracts to foreign oil and gas companies sidelining in the process the Senegalese people (National Assembly). Which is contrary to the spirit of the laws governing natural resources found in the country that belong to the Senegalese. He went so far as to issue to his young brother exploration licenses in flagrant violation of nepotism laws and articles in Senegalese Oil and Gas Code regulating contract and licensing. Beside his iron fist style of governing, he has hijacked the judiciary and shut down all proper channels of dialogues with the opposition, civil society and religious establishment.

We the Senegalese diaspora living in the United States are very proud of and inspired by the transparent and democratic electoral process that exists in this country.

Expecting to receive positive feedback from our concerns, do receive, dear Sir/Madame the expression of our deepest gratitude.